Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

169 Apartments for rent in Lakeland North, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland North apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Contact for Availability
Lakeland North
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland North
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
40 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located near Woodmont Beach and Saltwater State Parks, with quick access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Resident facilities include a hot tub and modern fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,266
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
Situated just minutes from Interstate 5. Spacious apartments with large windows, wood-burning fireplaces and walk-in closets in a tranquil community with Puget Sound views. On-site clubhouse, tanning studio, athletic center, racquetball court and business center.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29130 23rd Pl S
29130 23rd Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in Federal Way - Huge 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home with a bonus & game room. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with 2 fireplaces and a dining/eating nook. Fully finished basement and a 2 car carport.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28620 25th Pl S
28620 25th Place South, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Must see newly updated Federal Way duplex - Fresh paint, floors, and appliances. Great location just off I-5 for an easy commute to Tacoma and Seattle. Close to the Sea-Tac Link Light Rail, and minutes from shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland North
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Lakes
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,330
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
892 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,115
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Pacific Ridge
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
The Pines at Canyon Station
9626 S 252nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1011 sqft
This luxury property has a poolside lounge, fire pit, fitness studio and clubroom. Inside, units feature granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. The Citadel Mall and Northbridge Shopping Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,349
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1005 sqft
47 Acres of Serene Country Living Within the emerald embrace of the Green River lies Signature Pointe Apartments, 47 acres of serene country living centrally located in the heart of Kent, WA.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Atrium On James
6248 S 242nd Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
828 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to I-67. Residents enjoy luxury amenities like garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, dishwasher and bathtub. Community includes courtyard, garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1301 sqft
Get close to nature in a manicured complex welcoming pets and containing a dog park. Pool, playground and well-stocked gym available. Extra storage and washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Mill Creek Canyon Earthworks Park nearby.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
63 Units Available
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,323
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,927
1010 sqft
Nearby schools: Neely O'Brien Elementary, Green River Community College-Kent Campus, East Hill Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, Montessori Plus, Kent-Meridian High. Close to WA-167, Mohawk Industries, Art Wright Field, Kent Regional Library, Mill Creek. Pet-friendly apartments with saline pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
17 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Lakes
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
24808 100th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three-bedroom Kent apartments with wooden floors and large windows. Clubhouse, fitness center and indoor racquetball court. Near Sea-Tac Airport, I-5, Green River Community College and Valley Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1120 sqft
Discover your new home at Skyview 3322 Apartments for rent in Kent WA, where we are conveniently located right off I-5 and less than 10 minutes away from Tukwila, Des Moines and Seatac.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Kent
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1001 sqft
All Aboard! Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and urban living at The Platform Apartments in Downtown Kent, WA. Choose from our studio, one and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeland North, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland North apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

