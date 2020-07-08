4215 South 289th Place

Amenities

Make this adorable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Auburn you new home! This beautiful large rambler sits at end of cul-de-sac and has amazing upgrades throughout. The spacious kitchen features quartz countertops and stainless appliances. With an open concept layout, the kitchen, dining room and living room all flow together making entertaining easy in this amazing home. To complete this home there is a beautiful serene back yard and 2 car attached garage providing any extra needed space. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.