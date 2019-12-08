13419 11th Pl W # 47

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Admirable 1,948-square-foot, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home (2 floored area) in Everett, WA.



The homey interior features a polished hardwood floor, carpeted on the 2nd floor, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is furnished with an awesome ceramic countertop, fine cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage space, NEW refrigerator, oven/range, was installed, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with a gas-operated heater.



The exterior has a lawn and deck--- cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. No worries, the owner will take care of it for you. Theres a storage space in the shed at the back of the property.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage and 2-car driveway parking.



Renter pays for water, electricity, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.



No pets but negotiable ($500 pet deposit/pet).



Smoking is forbidden in the house.



Close to public transportation stops, playground, and parks!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7k3TQokYi7N



Nearby parks: Martha Lake Airport Park and McCollum Pioneer Park.



Nearby Schools:

Henry M. Jackson High School - 1.87 miles, 9/10

Mariner High School - 1.02 miles, 4/10

Lake Stickney Elementary School - 0.48 mile, 5/10

Odyssey Elementary School - 0.36 mile, 5/10



(RLNE5184212)