Lake Stickney, WA
13419 11th Pl W # 47
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

13419 11th Pl W # 47

13419 11th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

13419 11th Place West, Lake Stickney, WA 98204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Admirable 1,948-square-foot, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home (2 floored area) in Everett, WA.

The homey interior features a polished hardwood floor, carpeted on the 2nd floor, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is furnished with an awesome ceramic countertop, fine cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage space, NEW refrigerator, oven/range, was installed, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with a gas-operated heater.

The exterior has a lawn and deck--- cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends. No worries, the owner will take care of it for you. Theres a storage space in the shed at the back of the property.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage and 2-car driveway parking.

Renter pays for water, electricity, trash, sewage, gas, landscaping, cable, and internet. The HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.

No pets but negotiable ($500 pet deposit/pet).

Smoking is forbidden in the house.

Close to public transportation stops, playground, and parks!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7k3TQokYi7N

Nearby parks: Martha Lake Airport Park and McCollum Pioneer Park.

Nearby Schools:
Henry M. Jackson High School - 1.87 miles, 9/10
Mariner High School - 1.02 miles, 4/10
Lake Stickney Elementary School - 0.48 mile, 5/10
Odyssey Elementary School - 0.36 mile, 5/10

(RLNE5184212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have any available units?
13419 11th Pl W # 47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have?
Some of 13419 11th Pl W # 47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 11th Pl W # 47 currently offering any rent specials?
13419 11th Pl W # 47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 11th Pl W # 47 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 is pet friendly.
Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 offer parking?
Yes, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 offers parking.
Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have a pool?
No, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 does not have a pool.
Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have accessible units?
No, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 11th Pl W # 47 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 11th Pl W # 47 does not have units with air conditioning.

