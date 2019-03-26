All apartments in Lake Stevens
8327 10th Place Southeast

8327 10th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8327 10th Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Picture yourself in this lovely home with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen, Living room and Dining area! Warm up to the cozy Gas Fireplace in the Living room. Work from home in the Bonus room downstairs just waiting to be Your At Home Office! It has a Two Car Garage and is conveniently located moments away from Hwy 2. Feel secure with the state of the art Security System!

Sorry, Pets not allowed at this property.

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:
- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Min. monthly income requirement $6,600.00

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,200, Security Deposit $2,200 and Administrative fee applies
We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.
Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas, Garbage Water/Sewer)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 10th Place Southeast have any available units?
8327 10th Place Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8327 10th Place Southeast have?
Some of 8327 10th Place Southeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8327 10th Place Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
8327 10th Place Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 10th Place Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 8327 10th Place Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 8327 10th Place Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 8327 10th Place Southeast offers parking.
Does 8327 10th Place Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 10th Place Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 10th Place Southeast have a pool?
No, 8327 10th Place Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 8327 10th Place Southeast have accessible units?
No, 8327 10th Place Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 10th Place Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 10th Place Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8327 10th Place Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 8327 10th Place Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
