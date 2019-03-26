8327 10th Place Southeast

Amenities

Picture yourself in this lovely home with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen, Living room and Dining area! Warm up to the cozy Gas Fireplace in the Living room. Work from home in the Bonus room downstairs just waiting to be Your At Home Office! It has a Two Car Garage and is conveniently located moments away from Hwy 2. Feel secure with the state of the art Security System!



Sorry, Pets not allowed at this property.



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:

- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Min. monthly income requirement $6,600.00



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,200, Security Deposit $2,200 and Administrative fee applies

We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Gas, Garbage Water/Sewer)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.