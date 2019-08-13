2622 - 87th Ave NE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Crosswater - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the highly sought after Crosswater neighborhood in Lake Stevens is move in ready! The 1889 sq ft home has fresh paint and new carpeting throughout and features a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard. The master suite boast a large 5 piece master bath with a large soaking tub.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

