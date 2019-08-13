All apartments in Lake Stevens
2622 - 87th Ave NE

2622 87th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2622 87th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Crosswater - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the highly sought after Crosswater neighborhood in Lake Stevens is move in ready! The 1889 sq ft home has fresh paint and new carpeting throughout and features a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard. The master suite boast a large 5 piece master bath with a large soaking tub.
Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5086220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE have any available units?
2622 - 87th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 2622 - 87th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2622 - 87th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 - 87th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 - 87th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 2622 - 87th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 - 87th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2622 - 87th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2622 - 87th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 - 87th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 - 87th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 - 87th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
