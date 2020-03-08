All apartments in Lake Stevens
2316 Callow Road

2316 Callow Road · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Callow Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler in Lake Stevens for rent - $1950 - Wonderful rambler on .36 acre lot in Lake Stevens, only minutes away from the lake, boat launch and park. Large living room opens to a kitchen that boasts an eating counter top as well as a separate dining area. The utility room is conveniently located off the living room. The master bedroom has a private bath. There are two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Outside patio and large back lot. Lake Stevens schools. Small dog allowed with $300.00 deposit.
Available immediately. Rent $1950.00 Security deposit $1950.00
To arrange a viewing, call Bell Properties, 425-334-0441.

(RLNE5587970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Callow Road have any available units?
2316 Callow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 2316 Callow Road currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Callow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Callow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Callow Road is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Callow Road offer parking?
No, 2316 Callow Road does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Callow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Callow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Callow Road have a pool?
No, 2316 Callow Road does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Callow Road have accessible units?
No, 2316 Callow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Callow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Callow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Callow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Callow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
