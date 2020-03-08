2316 Callow Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler in Lake Stevens for rent - $1950 - Wonderful rambler on .36 acre lot in Lake Stevens, only minutes away from the lake, boat launch and park. Large living room opens to a kitchen that boasts an eating counter top as well as a separate dining area. The utility room is conveniently located off the living room. The master bedroom has a private bath. There are two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Outside patio and large back lot. Lake Stevens schools. Small dog allowed with $300.00 deposit.

Available immediately. Rent $1950.00 Security deposit $1950.00

To arrange a viewing, call Bell Properties, 425-334-0441.



(RLNE5587970)