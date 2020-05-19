1416 94th Dr SE

Amenities

garage fireplace

Lake Stevens Rambler - Newer 3 bed 2 bath rambler on a large fenced yard in Everett/Lake Stevens area. Fireplace in living room, utility room, dining room. Easy access to I-5 and Hw-9. 2-car garage. Nice location at the end of the quiet cul-de-sac.



Available for 12 month lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $45 appl. fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property before applying. No smoking. No pets, please.



Please drive by and call Jerry 206-801-2040 / 206-546-6235.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700231)