Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1416 94th Dr SE

1416 94th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1416 94th Drive Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Glenwood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lake Stevens Rambler - Newer 3 bed 2 bath rambler on a large fenced yard in Everett/Lake Stevens area. Fireplace in living room, utility room, dining room. Easy access to I-5 and Hw-9. 2-car garage. Nice location at the end of the quiet cul-de-sac.

Available for 12 month lease. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $45 appl. fee - see www.macphersonspm.com for details. Must view property before applying. No smoking. No pets, please.

Please drive by and call Jerry 206-801-2040 / 206-546-6235.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 94th Dr SE have any available units?
1416 94th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 1416 94th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1416 94th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 94th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 1416 94th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 1416 94th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 1416 94th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 1416 94th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 94th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 94th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1416 94th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1416 94th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1416 94th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 94th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 94th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 94th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 94th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

