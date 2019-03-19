All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 12005 - 29th Place N.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
12005 - 29th Place N.E.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12005 - 29th Place N.E.

12005 29th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12005 29th Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lake Stevens Rambler - Avail Now! - Charming 3 Bdrm Lake Stevens rambler on quiet dead end street in established neighborhood. Kitchen with newer appliances and spacious dining nook that opens to large deck. Formal living room, plus family room with gas fireplace. Master Bedroom with attached bath and walk in closet. Large fenced backyard with garden space and expansive entertainment sized deck. Spacious lot with mature landscaping to be maintained by tenant.

No Pets/No Smoking. 1st months rent, last months rent and security deposit due at move in.

Contact leasing agent for more details:
Judy Bradley, Coldwell Banker Bain 425-602-1175

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4579901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. have any available units?
12005 - 29th Place N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 12005 - 29th Place N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
12005 - 29th Place N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12005 - 29th Place N.E. pet-friendly?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. offer parking?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. does not offer parking.
Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. have a pool?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. have accessible units?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12005 - 29th Place N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12005 - 29th Place N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus