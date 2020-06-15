All apartments in Lake Stevens
10431 26th Pl SE

10431 26th Place Southeast · (425) 949-4587 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10431 26th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10431 26th Pl SE · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Available Now!!!July Renters! Desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family home! - Single Family home located in a desirable Pasadera neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This 3 bed 2.5 bath pet-friendly home offers a fully fenced yard for you and your pets! Inside you will find beautiful vinyl plank flooring with newer appliances in the kitchen. Located upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms with designer paint colors. You will want to act fast as this home will not last long!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1,900.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $350.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
PET POLICY: Dogs possible with approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

SQ FT: 1,600.00

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Pasadera

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Glenwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens Middle

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: None

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals, please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5204247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10431 26th Pl SE have any available units?
10431 26th Pl SE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10431 26th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
10431 26th Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10431 26th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10431 26th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 10431 26th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 10431 26th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 10431 26th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10431 26th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10431 26th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 10431 26th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 10431 26th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 10431 26th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10431 26th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10431 26th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10431 26th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10431 26th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
