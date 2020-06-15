10431 26th Pl SE

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Available Now!!!July Renters! Desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family home! - Single Family home located in a desirable Pasadera neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This 3 bed 2.5 bath pet-friendly home offers a fully fenced yard for you and your pets! Inside you will find beautiful vinyl plank flooring with newer appliances in the kitchen. Located upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms with designer paint colors. You will want to act fast as this home will not last long!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1,900.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Fee: $350.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

PET POLICY: Dogs possible with approval. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



SQ FT: 1,600.00



YEAR BUILT: 2007



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Pasadera



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Glenwood



JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens Middle



HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: None



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed



24 Hour Maintenance



Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals, please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals, please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5204247)