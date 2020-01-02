All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

1019 94th Drive NE

1019 94th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1019 94th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom Home with view of Lake Stevens available immediately - This stunning home is move-in ready and offers amazing views of Lake Stevens. A large 2 car garage is on the ground level, along with a single bedroom. The main floor offers a large living room, dining room, 1/2 bath and fully upgraded kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Upstairs is the laundry room, the master suite with 2 closets and a bathroom. In addition, there is a second bedroom and with another full bathroom. A small dog is allowed with a $300.00 pet deposit. Rent is $1900.00 per month with a $1900.00 security deposit required. Drive by and view the home at 1019 94th Dr NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. Call Bell Properties at 425-334-0441 for a viewing.

(RLNE5290881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 94th Drive NE have any available units?
1019 94th Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1019 94th Drive NE have?
Some of 1019 94th Drive NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 94th Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1019 94th Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 94th Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 94th Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1019 94th Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1019 94th Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1019 94th Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 94th Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 94th Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1019 94th Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1019 94th Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1019 94th Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 94th Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 94th Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 94th Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 94th Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

