All apartments in Lake Morton-Berrydale
Find more places like 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA
/
30426 153rd Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:21 AM

30426 153rd Avenue Southeast

30426 153rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30426 153rd Avenue Southeast, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Eastridge Park! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard with covered patio, you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast have any available units?
30426 153rd Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
Is 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
30426 153rd Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 30426 153rd Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WACovington, WASumner, WABonney Lake, WAEnumclaw, WAPacific, WA
Fairwood, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WAMilton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WABurien, WAFife, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College