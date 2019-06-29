21655 SE 297th St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home! - ***House Showing this Friday 6/21 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***
Spacious 2 story home has it all! Family room is open with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with great countertop and cabinet space, as well as a convenient island with spacious eating area. Additional flex space on main floor is great for office, playroom or formal living room. Upstairs has a large master bedroom with full master bathroom and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms have walk-in closets & the bonus room/office has french doors. Excellent lot with private garden and close to a playground! Great neighborhood!
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 06/10/2019
#523
(RLNE3416039)