Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA
21655 SE 297th St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

21655 SE 297th St

21655 Southeast 297th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21655 Southeast 297th Street, Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA 98042
Lake Morton-Berrydale

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home! - ***House Showing this Friday 6/21 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***

Spacious 2 story home has it all! Family room is open with gas fireplace. Large kitchen with great countertop and cabinet space, as well as a convenient island with spacious eating area. Additional flex space on main floor is great for office, playroom or formal living room. Upstairs has a large master bedroom with full master bathroom and walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms have walk-in closets & the bonus room/office has french doors. Excellent lot with private garden and close to a playground! Great neighborhood!

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 06/10/2019

#523

(RLNE3416039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21655 SE 297th St have any available units?
21655 SE 297th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Morton-Berrydale, WA.
What amenities does 21655 SE 297th St have?
Some of 21655 SE 297th St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21655 SE 297th St currently offering any rent specials?
21655 SE 297th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21655 SE 297th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21655 SE 297th St is pet friendly.
Does 21655 SE 297th St offer parking?
No, 21655 SE 297th St does not offer parking.
Does 21655 SE 297th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21655 SE 297th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21655 SE 297th St have a pool?
No, 21655 SE 297th St does not have a pool.
Does 21655 SE 297th St have accessible units?
No, 21655 SE 297th St does not have accessible units.
Does 21655 SE 297th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21655 SE 297th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21655 SE 297th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21655 SE 297th St does not have units with air conditioning.
