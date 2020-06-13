141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA
As in many parts of Washington, the story of Lake Forest Park begins with Native Americans: the Snohomish tribe remained in the area as late as 1903. But they already knew something was up throughout the late 1800s when East Coast settlers started buying land to either sell to lumber companies or fell trees themselves. In 1909, the city was eventually founded, sans Indians, as one of the area's first planned communities. It did not receive formal incorporation until 1961.
Lake Forest Park is one of the few places where the name tells it like it really is. The "Lake" comes from being on the shores of Lake Washington, which you could theoretically see from the higher residential elevations. But your view is usually blocked by the tall and thick groves of trees sprouting from every backyard and empty space: hence the "Forest" part. The main drag, Bothell Way NE, contains most of the retail businesses. But its heavy traffic can make commuting by car to Seattle a pain. As an eco-friendly alternative, the express bus reduces the trip to only 40 minutes.
This bedroom community lies inside King County, just north of Seattle. Less than four percent of the area is devoted to commerce with most residences consisting of single-family homes. Very few apartments exist although you will find rental housing in Lake Forest Park. See more
Finding an apartment in Lake Forest Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.