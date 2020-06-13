Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA

Finding an apartment in Lake Forest Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,264
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
3024 NE 143rd St #303
3024 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Heights
1 Unit Available
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B
14015 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1347 sqft
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B Available 07/15/20 Seattle - Cedar Park Townhouse For Rent - Beautiful townhouse, with spacious layout. Built in 2010, property has attractive finishes - Maple floors on main level, granite counters, SS appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
1845 NE 172nd St.
1845 Northeast 172nd Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1880 sqft
1845 NE 172nd St. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in North City - Welcome home to this well maintained spacious rambler in the North City neighborhood of Shoreline.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
14359 19th Ave. NE
14359 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1600 sqft
Conveniently located stand-alone 3 bedroom 2.25 bath Townhouse in North Seattle - Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.25 bath stand-alone townhome in North Seattle's Kenwood neighborhood. Open design kitchen features stainless appliances & walk-in pantry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
17414 17th Pl NE
17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1530 sqft
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Olympic Hills
1 Unit Available
13045 23rd Pl NE
13045 23rd Place Northeast, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1380 sqft
Upgraded home on dead end street - Very charming home with hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, garage, fireplace, built-ins! Tenant is responsible to maintain yard - owner provides all tools and lawnmower, Tenant is also responsible for utilities;
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greenwood
22 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Kenmore
2 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Arrowhead
7 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wedgwood
9 Units Available
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$851
196 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
City Guide for Lake Forest Park, WA

As in many parts of Washington, the story of Lake Forest Park begins with Native Americans: the Snohomish tribe remained in the area as late as 1903. But they already knew something was up throughout the late 1800s when East Coast settlers started buying land to either sell to lumber companies or fell trees themselves. In 1909, the city was eventually founded, sans Indians, as one of the area's first planned communities. It did not receive formal incorporation until 1961.

Lake Forest Park is one of the few places where the name tells it like it really is. The "Lake" comes from being on the shores of Lake Washington, which you could theoretically see from the higher residential elevations. But your view is usually blocked by the tall and thick groves of trees sprouting from every backyard and empty space: hence the "Forest" part. The main drag, Bothell Way NE, contains most of the retail businesses. But its heavy traffic can make commuting by car to Seattle a pain. As an eco-friendly alternative, the express bus reduces the trip to only 40 minutes.

This bedroom community lies inside King County, just north of Seattle. Less than four percent of the area is devoted to commerce with most residences consisting of single-family homes. Very few apartments exist although you will find rental housing in Lake Forest Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Forest Park, WA

Finding an apartment in Lake Forest Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

