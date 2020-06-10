All apartments in La Conner
402 Spencer Lane

402 Spencer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

402 Spencer Lane, La Conner, WA 98257

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
402 Spencer Lane Available 06/15/20 402 Spencer Lane - Two story townhouse in La Conner.

Features include; Kitchen w/ dining area & living room w/ gas fireplace. Large master bedroom w/ adjoining bath. 2nd bedroom w/ adjoining bath. 1 car garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking, cats negotiable.

* A PO Box must be obtained for mail.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2633103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Spencer Lane have any available units?
402 Spencer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Conner, WA.
Is 402 Spencer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
402 Spencer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Spencer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 402 Spencer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Conner.
Does 402 Spencer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 402 Spencer Lane does offer parking.
Does 402 Spencer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Spencer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Spencer Lane have a pool?
No, 402 Spencer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 402 Spencer Lane have accessible units?
No, 402 Spencer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Spencer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Spencer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Spencer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Spencer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
