Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

402 Spencer Lane Available 06/15/20 402 Spencer Lane - Two story townhouse in La Conner.



Features include; Kitchen w/ dining area & living room w/ gas fireplace. Large master bedroom w/ adjoining bath. 2nd bedroom w/ adjoining bath. 1 car garage. Includes all appliances. No smoking, cats negotiable.



* A PO Box must be obtained for mail.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2633103)