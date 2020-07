Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool table bike storage garage guest suite internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging fire pit

COMFORT WITH A MODERN EDGE.

Our Issaquah, WA Apartments for rent offers studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Every aspect of Atlas has been efficiently designed to complement your northwest lifestyle. Find everything you need including a 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse, stainless steel appliances and more. We're also pet friendly! Our focus is providing you with a living experience you won't soon forget by bringing the great outdoors right outside your door. Find your new home today at Atlas apartments. Give us a call to set up a tour of our Apartments in Issaquah, WA.