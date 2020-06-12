/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
181 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Issaquah, WA
Last updated June 12
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
989 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Last updated June 12
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Last updated June 12
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Last updated June 12
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
Last updated June 12
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Last updated June 12
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Last updated June 12
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
Last updated June 12
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1262 sqft
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door
Last updated June 12
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.
Last updated June 12
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
Last updated April 9
240 SE Donnelly Ln
240 Southeast Donnelly Lane, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1090 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1913 Historic Cozy Cottage is a jewel & won't last on market long! 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice storage and lots of off street parking. Fenced flat lot sets up with partial city view at back through tree lined belt of privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Issaquah
Last updated June 12
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 12
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Results within 5 miles of Issaquah
Last updated June 12
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Last updated June 12
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated June 12
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated June 12
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 12
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1132 sqft
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
Last updated June 12
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Last updated June 12
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
