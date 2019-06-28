All apartments in Indianola
Find more places like 7684 Lees Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianola, WA
/
7684 Lees Drive NE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

7684 Lees Drive NE

7684 Lee S Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7684 Lee S Dr NE, Indianola, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pending - Application submitted - Cute home in the neighborhood of Miller Bay Estates. This neighborhood grants you with private beach access. The private, wooded grounds and yard is fenced with the exception of the driveway entrance. Home includes a front deck, back patio and a detached two car garage. This lovely updated home has two bedrooms and one full bathroom. With the exception of the bathroom that has tile floors, there is beautiful hardwood throughout and a fireplace for cozy nights in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (home is on septic) and must carry liability insurance. The tenants must view the home prior to renting. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com
Please contact Dawn Clay at 360-271-1895 to view the home.

(RLNE4975402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7684 Lees Drive NE have any available units?
7684 Lees Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianola, WA.
What amenities does 7684 Lees Drive NE have?
Some of 7684 Lees Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7684 Lees Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
7684 Lees Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7684 Lees Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7684 Lees Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 7684 Lees Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 7684 Lees Drive NE offers parking.
Does 7684 Lees Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7684 Lees Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7684 Lees Drive NE have a pool?
No, 7684 Lees Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 7684 Lees Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 7684 Lees Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7684 Lees Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7684 Lees Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7684 Lees Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7684 Lees Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WASilverdale, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WA
Picnic Point, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WANavy Yard City, WAKenmore, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAWhite Center, WABurien, WAMill Creek, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College