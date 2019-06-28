7684 Lees Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pending - Application submitted - Cute home in the neighborhood of Miller Bay Estates. This neighborhood grants you with private beach access. The private, wooded grounds and yard is fenced with the exception of the driveway entrance. Home includes a front deck, back patio and a detached two car garage. This lovely updated home has two bedrooms and one full bathroom. With the exception of the bathroom that has tile floors, there is beautiful hardwood throughout and a fireplace for cozy nights in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (home is on septic) and must carry liability insurance. The tenants must view the home prior to renting. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com

Please contact Dawn Clay at 360-271-1895 to view the home.



(RLNE4975402)