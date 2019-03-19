20792 Nachant Drive NE

Amenities
New Home in Indianola, 3 bedroom - Be the first to live in this new construction home in Indianola. This newly built home is ready for move and features living room, family room, kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer on the main level.
The upper level has the master bedroom with walk in closet and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The home is not furnished. Cats are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit per cat.
Tenant must use our online application process/background check at Windermereforrent.com. Tenant pays all utilities and must carry liability insurance.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895
DawnClay@Windermere.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4584950)