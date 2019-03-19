All apartments in Indianola
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20792 Nachant Drive NE

20792 Nachant Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20792 Nachant Dr NE, Indianola, WA 98342

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
new construction
pet friendly
dogs allowed
New Home in Indianola, 3 bedroom - Be the first to live in this new construction home in Indianola. This newly built home is ready for move and features living room, family room, kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer on the main level.
The upper level has the master bedroom with walk in closet and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The home is not furnished. Cats are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit per cat.
Tenant must use our online application process/background check at Windermereforrent.com. Tenant pays all utilities and must carry liability insurance.

Dawn Clay
360-271-1895
DawnClay@Windermere.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4584950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have any available units?
20792 Nachant Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianola, WA.
What amenities does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have?
Some of 20792 Nachant Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20792 Nachant Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
20792 Nachant Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20792 Nachant Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20792 Nachant Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE offer parking?
No, 20792 Nachant Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20792 Nachant Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have a pool?
No, 20792 Nachant Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 20792 Nachant Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20792 Nachant Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20792 Nachant Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20792 Nachant Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
