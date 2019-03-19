20792 Nachant Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed new construction pet friendly dogs allowed

New Home in Indianola, 3 bedroom - Be the first to live in this new construction home in Indianola. This newly built home is ready for move and features living room, family room, kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer on the main level.

The upper level has the master bedroom with walk in closet and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The home is not furnished. Cats are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit per cat.

Tenant must use our online application process/background check at Windermereforrent.com. Tenant pays all utilities and must carry liability insurance.



Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

DawnClay@Windermere.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4584950)