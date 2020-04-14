All apartments in Indianola
20637 Kingston Street
20637 Kingston Street

20637 Kingston St NE · No Longer Available
Location

20637 Kingston St NE, Indianola, WA 98342

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
20637 Kingston Street Available 04/20/20 Magical and Creative Indianola bungalow - This is the rare sparkly unicorn disguised as a shingled craftsman cottage....This little gem is just blocks to the famous Indianola country store and community dock. A totally creative and inspirational 1 bedroom loft bungalow with the most fantastic and creative outdoor spaces around. From the large partially covered deck nestled in the cedars to the brightly painted Tiki bar, complete with a Palm tree...this property is ready for your imagination, gardening skills and not to mention a killer summer BBQ. This is the perfect place to call home long term. Pet friendly with appropriate additional deposits.
Call for a viewing...Covid protections and precautions in place.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5697110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

