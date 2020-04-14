Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

20637 Kingston Street Available 04/20/20 Magical and Creative Indianola bungalow - This is the rare sparkly unicorn disguised as a shingled craftsman cottage....This little gem is just blocks to the famous Indianola country store and community dock. A totally creative and inspirational 1 bedroom loft bungalow with the most fantastic and creative outdoor spaces around. From the large partially covered deck nestled in the cedars to the brightly painted Tiki bar, complete with a Palm tree...this property is ready for your imagination, gardening skills and not to mention a killer summer BBQ. This is the perfect place to call home long term. Pet friendly with appropriate additional deposits.

Call for a viewing...Covid protections and precautions in place.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

bobbineal@windermere.com

windermereforrent.com



(RLNE5697110)