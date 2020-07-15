/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:33 AM
87 Studio Apartments for rent in Hazel Dell, WA
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
3002 NE 75th Street
3002 Northeast 75th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
Studio
$2,150
4 Bedroom 2.5 bath - (RLNE5627228)
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Dell
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,480
532 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
13 Units Available
Boise
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
464 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 108
Last updated July 14 at 04:28 PM
$
26 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
416 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Esther Short
The Hudson
500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$956
300 sqft
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Hazel Dell
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,252
226 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Beaumont-Wilshire
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
457 sqft
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Sullivan's Gulch
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
473 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,461
609 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Nob Hill
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,127
620 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
11 Units Available
Eliot
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,265
479 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Hollywood
Laurel 42
4242 Northeast Halsey Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
498 sqft
Laurel42 is contemporary living with a hint of vintage charm. If you’re looking for a thoughtfully-designed home with access to thoroughfares and transit hubs, and an artsy, bustling neighborhood, then Laurel42 is for you. Your Urban Oasis Awaits
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
7 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,397
605 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
5 Units Available
Buckman
East 12 Lofts
1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
452 sqft
In the desirable Buckman neighborhood near brew pubs, dining, and the Willamette River. Rec room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike parking, and a pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
21 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
574 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
285 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
$
135 Units Available
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 AM
$
47 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,235
499 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,205
539 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
21 Units Available
Pearl
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,368
605 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
57 Units Available
Buckman
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Similar Pages
Hazel Dell 2 BedroomsHazel Dell 3 BedroomsHazel Dell Apartments with BalconyHazel Dell Apartments with Garage
Hazel Dell Apartments with GymHazel Dell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHazel Dell Apartments with ParkingHazel Dell Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, OR