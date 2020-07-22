/
clallam county
7 Apartments for rent in Clallam County, WA📍
210 Longfellow Rd
210 Longfellow Road, Clallam County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
828 sqft
This 2 bedroom fully furnished home is located at one of the most beautiful locations just outside of Olympic National Park.Located on the N. sunny side of Lake Sutherland.The kitchen offers top of the line appliances.
1426 Rook Dr
1426 Rook Drive, Port Angeles, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
This beautifully designed home in PortAngeles has custom features through-out.Textured quartz counters,custom cabinetry throughout,walk in tile surround shower in MA bath w/double vanity sink. Black out blinds in bedrooms.
665 N Fifth Avenue
665 North 5th Avenue, Sequim, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
3096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bring your business! High traffic area of Sequim. Can be residential, food service such as restaurant or lounge, office space, etc. Great location with many possible uses on a beautifully landscaped parcel w/paved parking.
314 E. Second St
314 East 2nd Street, Port Angeles, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2648 sqft
Fantastic Location in Port Angeles - Bring your business ideas to this fantastic location in Port Angeles. Spacious 4 BR 2 BA . Entry to building makes an impressive lobby/waiting area for your clients. Woodburning stove w/builtins adds to the charm.
210 Longfellow
210 Longfellow Rd, Clallam County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
828 sqft
210 Longfellow Available 10/01/20 Lake Sutherland Home For Lease! - This 2 bedroom fully furnished home is located at one of the most beautiful locations just outside of Olympic National Park.
2938 East Walnut Street - 12
2938 East Walnut Street, Port Angeles East, WA
1 Bedroom
$892
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ACT FAST, RARE VACANCY!!! 1 bed/1 bath corner unit available in Port Angeles, tucked away in a respectable quiet community. Enjoy our on-site laundry facility and covered parking. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.
1124 30th St
1124 30th St, Port Townsend, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
940 sqft
Lovely two bedroom one bath home with hardwood floors throughout. This home gets great light and features a propane fireplace, and a large deck that leads to the private yard. 12 month lease, pet friendly.
