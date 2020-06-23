All apartments in Gig Harbor
4012 101st St. Ct. NW
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:20 PM

4012 101st St. Ct. NW

4012 101st Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4012 101st Street Court Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Peacock Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4012 101st St. Ct. NW Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Central Gig Harbor! - Newly renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath home off Peacock Hill. This is absolutely where you want to spend your days and nights! Gig Harbor schools, close to the harbor and shopping, great and quite neighborhood. Great open kitchen/dining/living room with vaulted ceilings and two beautiful electric remote controlled fireplaces. Two huge open rooms downstairs that can be used for entertainment etc! This home could be yours and you've got an opportunity to lock it in now. Contact Paramount Property Management to schedule a viewing or if you have anymore questions at 360-874-0500. We look forward to meeting you!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Please DO NOT DISTURB current occupants
***Showings allowed after July 8th!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2853868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW have any available units?
4012 101st St. Ct. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
Is 4012 101st St. Ct. NW currently offering any rent specials?
4012 101st St. Ct. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 101st St. Ct. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW is pet friendly.
Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW offer parking?
No, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW does not offer parking.
Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW have a pool?
No, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW does not have a pool.
Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW have accessible units?
No, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 101st St. Ct. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 101st St. Ct. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
