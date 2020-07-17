All apartments in Freeland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1405 Roxlin Drive

1405 Roxlin Drive · (360) 331-7100
Location

1405 Roxlin Drive, Freeland, WA 98249

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1405 Roxlin Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Freeland Basement Studio - This fully furnished Freeland lower level basement studio has everything you need. Close to downtown Freeland, Water, septic, power and propane included in rent. Wifi available. Quite neighborhood with quite owners living above. Seperate entrance, no landscaping needed done by tenant, but a shared garden space is available for the tenants use. Complimentary toiletries, towels and linens provided to get you started. Flat screen smart tv with dvds provided. Hidden drawer space in the steps. Kitchen sink lowers to provide extra counter space. Month to month, 4 month, 8 month or 12 month lease options available. Sorry, no pets. No washer and dryer or hook up on site. You'll need to see this place in person in order to fully appreciate how great the space really is! Call now to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5880703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Roxlin Drive have any available units?
1405 Roxlin Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1405 Roxlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Roxlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Roxlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeland.
Does 1405 Roxlin Drive offer parking?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Roxlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Roxlin Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Roxlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Roxlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Roxlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Roxlin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
