1405 Roxlin Drive

Furnished Freeland Basement Studio - This fully furnished Freeland lower level basement studio has everything you need. Close to downtown Freeland, Water, septic, power and propane included in rent. Wifi available. Quite neighborhood with quite owners living above. Seperate entrance, no landscaping needed done by tenant, but a shared garden space is available for the tenants use. Complimentary toiletries, towels and linens provided to get you started. Flat screen smart tv with dvds provided. Hidden drawer space in the steps. Kitchen sink lowers to provide extra counter space. Month to month, 4 month, 8 month or 12 month lease options available. Sorry, no pets. No washer and dryer or hook up on site. You'll need to see this place in person in order to fully appreciate how great the space really is! Call now to schedule a viewing.



