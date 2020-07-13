100 Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Frederickson
2315 180th Street East
2315 180th Street East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath Townhome - 1,154 sq. ft. Open floor plan with light filled kitchen, powder bath downstairs, cozy gas fireplace and patio that overlooks yard and community nature trail. Both master bedrooms are located upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elk Plain
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Frederickson
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2152 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
2325 165th Street East
2325 165th Street East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
Very well maintained in a gated community features 4 bedrooms plus a loft on upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept with vaulted 9 ft ceilings on main floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spanaway
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Frederickson
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
13 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
21 Units Available
Parkland
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,175
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Welcome to Nantucket Gate Apartments, the premier gated community in the beautiful Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, WA. The strikingly handsome architecture of Nantucket Gate is remarkable for its large triple-bay windows and rich decor.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10016 186th Place E #106
10016 186th Place East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
12811 80th Ave Ct E Available 07/13/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8131 116th St E
8131 43rd Avenue Southwest, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1105 sqft
Two Bedroom, One Bath duplex in South Hill- One-Level Living on a Quiet Dead End Street - Wooded Seclusion awaits you at the end of this quaint duplex community. Newly painted and updated, beautiful new sculptured carpet in living and bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,
City Guide for Frederickson, WA

Frederickson loves its sawmills. In fact, the town's current moniker and original name ( Salcich Junction) both come from the names of influential sawmill aficionados in the early 20th Century. The change in name is indicative of the town's evolution of industry.

Sawmills were the driving force in founding what is now Frederickson, WA. But In March of 1931, a large fire left the sawmill - and the town - in a state of disrepair. With the jobs gone, most of the residents left and the post office - which opened a decade prior and was busy ushering packages to Tacoma - closed its doors. In 1968, with the town's logging industry long in the rear view mirror, the Port of Tacoma decided to revive Frederickson by turning it into an industrial area, and to do so bought up around 600 acres of land. Notorious flying-machine manufacturer Boeing opened a new skin and spar plant in the town in 1992 and the area has been growing really, really fast ever since. Census data show that the population of this town has more than tripled from 2000-2010. Out of the ashes of a long-gone logging town rises a booming industrial area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Frederickson, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Frederickson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

