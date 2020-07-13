100 Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA with parking
Frederickson loves its sawmills. In fact, the town's current moniker and original name ( Salcich Junction) both come from the names of influential sawmill aficionados in the early 20th Century. The change in name is indicative of the town's evolution of industry.
Sawmills were the driving force in founding what is now Frederickson, WA. But In March of 1931, a large fire left the sawmill - and the town - in a state of disrepair. With the jobs gone, most of the residents left and the post office - which opened a decade prior and was busy ushering packages to Tacoma - closed its doors. In 1968, with the town's logging industry long in the rear view mirror, the Port of Tacoma decided to revive Frederickson by turning it into an industrial area, and to do so bought up around 600 acres of land. Notorious flying-machine manufacturer Boeing opened a new skin and spar plant in the town in 1992 and the area has been growing really, really fast ever since. Census data show that the population of this town has more than tripled from 2000-2010. Out of the ashes of a long-gone logging town rises a booming industrial area. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Frederickson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.