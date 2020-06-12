/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
138 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairwood, WA
1 of 11
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
14600 SE 176th St Unit V2
14600 Southeast 176th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
787 sqft
Bright and Open Ground Floor Condo in Renton. - Application Pending: This 2 bed, 1 bath home is conveniently located to nearby shopping, freeways and trails. All new carpet & paint and stylish LVP flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
14019 SE 177th St #M201
14019 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
14121 SE 177th St #A203
14121 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
946 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
14113 SE 177th St #J105
14113 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
891 sqft
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood.
Results within 1 mile of Fairwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Cascade
17 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
907 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Results within 5 miles of Fairwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
895 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1348 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
925 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
868 sqft
Nearby schools: Daniel Elementary, Kent-Meridian High, Scenic Hill Elementary, East Hill Elementary, Martin Sortun Elementary. Close to Clark Lake Park, US post office, East Kent Shopping Center, Sounder Commuter Train. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, fitness center, hot tub, playground, and night patrol.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
885 sqft
Copper Ridge Apartments in Renton, Washington, feature fireplaces, new flooring, updated kitchens and the finest in leisure facilities like a fitness center, pool and outdoor deck.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
906 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
840 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Similar Pages
Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood 3 BedroomsFairwood Apartments with Balcony
Fairwood Apartments with GarageFairwood Apartments with GymFairwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairwood Apartments with ParkingFairwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA