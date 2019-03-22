13407 SE 159th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Charming, Private 4 bedroom- 2 story in Fairwood! - Property Id: 102512



Available for rent April 1st!! (And possibly before) Come see this BEAUTIFUL loved and well cared for 2 story home in highly desired area of Fairwood West. Built in 1972 - remodeled and many extras including hard wood floors throughout, a double Master each with own bathroom, 2 skylights in one of the Master bedrooms and bath. HUGE walk in closet/dressing room in first Master, walk in closet in the second Master. Fenced in backyard against a greenbelt utility easement for wonderful privacy! 3 Bedrooms upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs. Covered deck off family room opening with french doors. French doors to office on main floor and to living room. Walk in pantry off kitchen. 2 car garage. We are looking for just the right renters to take care and love our home just like we do. 12 month lease only, dogs on approval with $250 non refundable pet deposit per pet. Asking $2800 and $2800 deposit. Contact me at 206-697-1099 to apply. Viewing by appointment only!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102512

Property Id 102512



(RLNE4733862)