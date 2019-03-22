All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

13407 SE 159th Pl

13407 Southeast 159th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13407 Southeast 159th Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Charming, Private 4 bedroom- 2 story in Fairwood! - Property Id: 102512

Available for rent April 1st!! (And possibly before) Come see this BEAUTIFUL loved and well cared for 2 story home in highly desired area of Fairwood West. Built in 1972 - remodeled and many extras including hard wood floors throughout, a double Master each with own bathroom, 2 skylights in one of the Master bedrooms and bath. HUGE walk in closet/dressing room in first Master, walk in closet in the second Master. Fenced in backyard against a greenbelt utility easement for wonderful privacy! 3 Bedrooms upstairs and an office or bedroom downstairs. Covered deck off family room opening with french doors. French doors to office on main floor and to living room. Walk in pantry off kitchen. 2 car garage. We are looking for just the right renters to take care and love our home just like we do. 12 month lease only, dogs on approval with $250 non refundable pet deposit per pet. Asking $2800 and $2800 deposit. Contact me at 206-697-1099 to apply. Viewing by appointment only!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102512
Property Id 102512

(RLNE4733862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 SE 159th Pl have any available units?
13407 SE 159th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 13407 SE 159th Pl have?
Some of 13407 SE 159th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13407 SE 159th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13407 SE 159th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 SE 159th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13407 SE 159th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13407 SE 159th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13407 SE 159th Pl offers parking.
Does 13407 SE 159th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13407 SE 159th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 SE 159th Pl have a pool?
No, 13407 SE 159th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13407 SE 159th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13407 SE 159th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 SE 159th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13407 SE 159th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 13407 SE 159th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13407 SE 159th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
