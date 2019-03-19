3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest

Amenities

Located on a private cul-de-sac, this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is convenient to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, and both Bremerton Harrison and Naval Hospitals. Access to Highway 3 offers easy commute to Silverdale, Bangor, Keyport and other surrounding areas. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Hookups for washer and dryer. Water and garbage are paid. This home is on a septic and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill. Small pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

