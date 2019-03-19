All apartments in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake
3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest

3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest, Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA 98312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a private cul-de-sac, this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is convenient to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, and both Bremerton Harrison and Naval Hospitals. Access to Highway 3 offers easy commute to Silverdale, Bangor, Keyport and other surrounding areas. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Hookups for washer and dryer. Water and garbage are paid. This home is on a septic and there is an additional $25 charge per month in lieu of a sewer bill. Small pets possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have any available units?
3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA.
What amenities does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have?
Some of 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3762 Dyes Inlet Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
