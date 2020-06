Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

908 C ST SW Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex in Ephrata - Available 06/05/2020 in Ephrata, WA

908 C St SW



Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with 1 car garage in Ephrata. Washer and dryer hookups. Tenant pays electric and additional $50 per month wsg contribution. Small pet negotiable. No smoking on premises. No showings will be scheduled without an approved application.



$845/mo.

$845 deposit



For more information, contact:

Portfolio Real Estate

509-764-6600

119 E Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA



(RLNE2325241)