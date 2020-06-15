All apartments in Ephrata
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

201 D Street NE

201 D Street Northeast · (509) 765-5691 ext. 402
Location

201 D Street Northeast, Ephrata, WA 98823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 D Street NE · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House in Ephrata - NO SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED UNTIL ALL APPLICANTS ARE APPROVED! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com

3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Ephrata. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer, central heat and air, wood burning stove in living room, separate dining room, garage, double lot with mature landscaping and UGS. NO SMOKING / NO PETS. Deposit $1595. ** Full lawn care can be included at $1795 per month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 D Street NE have any available units?
201 D Street NE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 D Street NE have?
Some of 201 D Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 D Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
201 D Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 D Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 201 D Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ephrata.
Does 201 D Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 201 D Street NE does offer parking.
Does 201 D Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 D Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 D Street NE have a pool?
No, 201 D Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 201 D Street NE have accessible units?
No, 201 D Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 D Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 D Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 D Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 D Street NE has units with air conditioning.
