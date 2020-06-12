/
3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ellensburg, WA
611 E Bender Rd
611 East Bender Road, Ellensburg, WA
611 E Bender Rd Available 09/01/20 - This spacious home is clean and ready for you! Enjoy 1568 square feet of living space. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath with BONUS Room! Vaulted ceilings, extra large living room, eating bar + nook for your meals.
703 E 7th Ave
703 East 7th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
703 E 7th Ave Available 08/03/20 A home just for you! - A beautiful home in the middle of town! The new inside has recently been remodeled. Apply today (RLNE5783969)
201 Mt Hood Ct
201 West Mount Hood Court, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
201 Mt Hood Ct Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath on Cul-de-sac - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home at the end of a cul-de-sac! This awesome home is ready for approximate early September move-in and includes new paint, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, and
2207 N Cobblefield St
2207 Cobblefield Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
2207 N Cobblefield St Available 07/06/20 Great value close to CWU - This 3 bed 2 bath home has a great layout. Nice size kitchen with breakfast bar. Walk-in closet and private bathroom in master bedroom. Fenced back yard with deck.
2600 N Ellington St
2600 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
2600 N Ellington St Available 07/01/20 On Sale ! Nice home 4 U.
608 W 16th Ave
608 West 16th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1803 sqft
608 W 16th Ave Available 09/04/20 A home just for you! - (RLNE4919694)
2602 N Ellington St
2602 Ellington Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
2602 N Ellington St Available 09/01/20 This home has it all! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and ample storage space.
704 E Hobert Ave
704 Hobert Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1435 sqft
704 E Hobert Ave Available 09/08/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near KVH - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near the hospital. Attached garage and off street parking. Has 2 living rooms, and a laundry room with plenty of cabinet space.
2402 N Water St
2402 North Water Street, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
2402 N Water St Available 07/01/20 Great Home 4 U - (RLNE4062431)
117 W Helena Ave
117 W Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
117 W Helena Ave Available 08/03/20 A sweetheart of a home ! - Get out of the apartment because this house has it all, three bedrooms, two baths, washer/dryer, fenced in yard, air conditioning, short distance from CWU, The garage is fully insulated,
1703 College Pl.
1703 College Place, Ellensburg, WA
1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in.
205 W Mt Baker Ct
205 West Mount Baker Court, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Peaceful home in a quiet Cul-de-sac! - This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home is clean and ready for you! This home is maintained by caring owners, and is located in a very peaceful spot in Ellensburg.
109 W Helena Ave
109 West Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
109 W Helena Ave Available 08/03/20 - Efficient, clean, well maintained three bedroom two bath home. Washer and Drier Included. Automatic sprinkler system and FREE lawn care included! Quiet off street location. Short distance to CWU and downtown.
1012 E 19th Avenue - 1
1012 East 19th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Well designed 3 BR duplex with vaulted ceilings, laundry center, patio and storage. Enjoy the open floor plan. Spacious bedrooms. Close to CWU. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided. Application Fee of $50.
508 E Helena Avenue - 1
508 E Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
High end 3 BR townhouse with private backyard. Enjoy the open floor plan with the dining room opening to backyard. Spacious bedrooms with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Close to CWU. Cats ok Dogs are not ok. No smoking. W/S/G provided.
506 E Helena Avenue - 1
506 E Helena Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
High end 3 BR townhouse with private backyard. Enjoy the open floor plan with the dining room opening to backyard. Spacious bedrooms with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor. Close to hospital & schools. Cats ok, Dogs are not ok. No smoking.
705 Mountain View Rd
705 E Mountain View Ave, Ellensburg, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1678 sqft
Ellensburg Rambler - This cute three bedroom, two bathroom Ellensburg home has a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Updated living room and flooring. Utilities are not included, Washer/Dryer hookups in laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Ellensburg
1020 Woodhouse loop
1020 Woodhouse Loop, Kittitas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ellensburg Country Home - Beautiful home available in Ellensburg! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an amazing kitchen and a beautiful outdoor space. The pool table is included for your enjoyment. Home has central air/heat and a wood stove.