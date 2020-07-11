Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Edgewood apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
15 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Fife
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:09am
$
11 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
City Guide for Edgewood, WA

The beloved symbol of Edgewood, the Nyholm Windmill, was once located in another part of town. In the '70s, it was moved with a lot of help from volunteers and local firemen to its current location on Meridian Ave., a former farm.

Situated about 20 miles south of Seattle, Edgewood, WA, is one of those pristine, open-space cities that's got just about everything going for it. You know the kind: big backyards, fresh air, plenty of outdoorsy spirit, and close proximity to the best things in life. Life is certainly better here. You can enjoy trips to the city (or Canada, if you're feeling adventurous) where you can enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and, obviously, the world's best coffee. But you can also chill in your hometown, soaking up the sunshine (there's more of it here than in Seattle) and splashing in the Puyallup River. Known as North Hill to the locals, the Edgewood and Milton area is friendly and welcoming with charming older homes and numerous community events. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the rainy season, and get on over here stat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Edgewood, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Edgewood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Edgewood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

