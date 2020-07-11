10 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, WA with move-in specials
The beloved symbol of Edgewood, the Nyholm Windmill, was once located in another part of town. In the '70s, it was moved with a lot of help from volunteers and local firemen to its current location on Meridian Ave., a former farm.
Situated about 20 miles south of Seattle, Edgewood, WA, is one of those pristine, open-space cities that's got just about everything going for it. You know the kind: big backyards, fresh air, plenty of outdoorsy spirit, and close proximity to the best things in life. Life is certainly better here. You can enjoy trips to the city (or Canada, if you're feeling adventurous) where you can enjoy fine dining, high-end shopping, and, obviously, the world's best coffee. But you can also chill in your hometown, soaking up the sunshine (there's more of it here than in Seattle) and splashing in the Puyallup River. Known as North Hill to the locals, the Edgewood and Milton area is friendly and welcoming with charming older homes and numerous community events. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the rainy season, and get on over here stat. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Edgewood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Edgewood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.