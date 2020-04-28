6001 Turley Loop Road SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Physical Showings have been banned in Washington State per Governor's Executive Order. Recorded Video Tour dated 4-6-2020 available by request. Move-in ready now! Functional layout throughout the entire home, spacious master bedroom and nice open spaces. Conveniently located within minutes from shopping, highway 16 and ferries. This may be an opportunity you don't want to miss out on!

If it's posted then it's available.

We base our decision on standard criteria including rental and credit history, ability to pay rent and background check results.

Must have a minimum FICO credit score of 620.



(RLNE634576)