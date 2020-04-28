All apartments in East Port Orchard
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

6001 Turley Loop Road SE

6001 Turley Loop Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Turley Loop Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Physical Showings have been banned in Washington State per Governor's Executive Order. Recorded Video Tour dated 4-6-2020 available by request. Move-in ready now! Functional layout throughout the entire home, spacious master bedroom and nice open spaces. Conveniently located within minutes from shopping, highway 16 and ferries. This may be an opportunity you don't want to miss out on!
If it's posted then it's available.
We base our decision on standard criteria including rental and credit history, ability to pay rent and background check results.
Must have a minimum FICO credit score of 620.

(RLNE634576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have any available units?
6001 Turley Loop Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have?
Some of 6001 Turley Loop Road SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 Turley Loop Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Turley Loop Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Turley Loop Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE offers parking.
Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have a pool?
No, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have accessible units?
No, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 Turley Loop Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 Turley Loop Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
