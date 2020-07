Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2869 Breckenridge Dr. - This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living area that includes a living room, separate dining area big enough for all those family gatherings and a spacious kitchen. There are three bedrooms, one guest bathroom and one large master bathroom. The house also includes a two car garage, laundry hook ups, electric forced air, heat pump, fenced back yard, and exterior storage. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets.



(RLNE4052253)