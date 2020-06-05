6203 Madrona Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Enjoy your summer in a desirable home in a quiet Dash Point neighborhood with views of Tacoma, The Sound, Gig Harbor & Olympic mountains & city lights at night. Close to the beach & Browns Point lighthouse. New appliances & cabinets in kitchen, Nest thermostat and three decks with pergolas to watch and enjoy the sunsets! Ring doorbell & security comes with home. Your own private backyard oasis thats move in ready! Owner requires 1st months rent, sec. fee, app. fee & sorry no pets or section 8.