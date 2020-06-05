All apartments in Dash Point
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:02 PM

6203 Madrona Dr NE

6203 Madrona Drive Northeast · (253) 288-8034
Location

6203 Madrona Drive Northeast, Dash Point, WA 98422

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Enjoy your summer in a desirable home in a quiet Dash Point neighborhood with views of Tacoma, The Sound, Gig Harbor & Olympic mountains & city lights at night. Close to the beach & Browns Point lighthouse. New appliances & cabinets in kitchen, Nest thermostat and three decks with pergolas to watch and enjoy the sunsets! Ring doorbell & security comes with home. Your own private backyard oasis thats move in ready! Owner requires 1st months rent, sec. fee, app. fee & sorry no pets or section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE have any available units?
6203 Madrona Dr NE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6203 Madrona Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Madrona Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Madrona Dr NE pet-friendly?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dash Point.
Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE offer parking?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE have a pool?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6203 Madrona Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6203 Madrona Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
