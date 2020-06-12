/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in College Place, WA
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
443 SE Valley View Drive
443 SE Valley Dr, College Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
443 SE Valley View Drive Available 05/08/20 443 SE Valley View Dr - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Results within 5 miles of College Place
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsgate East and The Village
1950 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
872 sqft
Situated in a peaceful Walla Walla residential area, Kingsgate East and The Village Apartment homes is the ideal place to call home. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of affordable comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Francis Drive
20 Francis Drive, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
20 Francis *Fenced Backyard, Wifi Included with Rent* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1416 Boyer Ave
1416 Boyer Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Home With Lots of Storage Space - This 2 bedroom home has a fresh and clean look, with hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
170 S Wilbur St
170 S Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
952 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This home is quite spacious, with a large living room area and two big bedrooms. It has plenty of cupboard and drawer space both in the kitchen and throughout the house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1540 E. Alder
1540 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
953 sqft
East side Ground Level Home - Two bedroom one bath ground level home, with W/D hookups, and off street parking. Has additional storage shed. Located near Edison Elementary. 1 Year Lease Required.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 N Main St
809 North Main Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$945
898 sqft
809 N Main St Available 06/15/20 809 N Main St - Close to Downtown & Whitman - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1122 W Elm St.
1122 West Elm Street, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
956 sqft
1122 W Elm Street *Low Maintenance Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Covered Deck and Lots of Storage* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
608 N Roosevelt #101
608 N Roosevelt St, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
608 N Roosevelt #101 Available 05/08/20 608 Roosevelt #101 - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, WE ARE UNABLE TO SHOW THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING.
Results within 10 miles of College Place
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1012 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.