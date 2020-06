Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Completely remodeled home in highly desired Clyde Hill. The half acre corner lot on a quiet street. Two bedrooms, one full bath and one 3/4 bath on main floor. Two bedrooms and one 3/4 bath on lower level. Brand new hardwood floor, new carpet, just renovated modern kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances. Private setting with mature landscaping. Great Schools!



(RLNE4919675)