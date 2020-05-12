All apartments in Clearview
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184

20406 Little Bear Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

20406 Little Bear Creek Road, Clearview, WA 98072

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A 2 Bedroom Home For Rent - Don't Miss out! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home sits at the back of the park on Little Bear Creek Road. Spacious kitchen with ample cupboard space, with like new appliances, New paint throughout, Nice size windows bringing natural light in the Living area, wood stove, along with electric heat, Bedrooms have large closet space, W/D in the unit. Nice size private backyard off of the back porch.
Brand new 10' x 8' Shed for storage. Non Smoking Unit.
A Must SEE! Call today 425-257-2046. Move in Ready!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3359961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 have any available units?
20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearview, WA.
Is 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 currently offering any rent specials?
20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 pet-friendly?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearview.
Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 offer parking?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 does not offer parking.
Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 have a pool?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 does not have a pool.
Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 have accessible units?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 does not have accessible units.
Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184 does not have units with air conditioning.

