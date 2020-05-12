20406 Little Bear Creek Road #184

Amenities

A 2 Bedroom Home For Rent - Don't Miss out! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home sits at the back of the park on Little Bear Creek Road. Spacious kitchen with ample cupboard space, with like new appliances, New paint throughout, Nice size windows bringing natural light in the Living area, wood stove, along with electric heat, Bedrooms have large closet space, W/D in the unit. Nice size private backyard off of the back porch.

Brand new 10' x 8' Shed for storage. Non Smoking Unit.

A Must SEE! Call today 425-257-2046. Move in Ready!



No Pets Allowed



