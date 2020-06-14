Apartment List
/
WA
/
bryn mawr skyway
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

330 Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bryn Mawr-Skyway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
6117 S 120th St.
6117 South 120th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2900 sqft
6117 S 120th St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
12007 62nd Ave S
12007 62nd Avenue South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
12007 62nd Ave S Available 06/16/20 Character abounds in this spacious, light-filled home! - Spacious living room with hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
10645 Dixon Dr S
10645 Dixon Drive South, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
930 sqft
10645 Dixon Dr S Available 07/10/20 Lakeridge/Bryn Mawr Home - Available July 10th! You will love waking up to the ever changing views of Lake Washington in this three bedroom/one bath home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
7905 S 120th St
7905 South 120th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Come live within this gorgeous brick mid-century modern rambler on a large fenced lot beautifully landscaped.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
1 Unit Available
8202 South 116th Street
8202 South 116th Street, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1460 sqft
YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/TVSvZHQJ4xs Welcome to this freshly renovated 3 bed/1 bath Seattle home! Inside features fully renovated kitchen, bathroom and living areas. Original and refinished beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Earlington Hill
23 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rainier View
1 Unit Available
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,497
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,492
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,489
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Thorndyke
10 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Newcastle
5 Units Available
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
City Guide for Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Bryn Mawr-Skyway, Washington, rests within what is referred to as a geographical doughnut hole -- an area surrounded by bigger cities like Renton, Seattle and Tukwila. If you like doughnuts, that's pretty cool to know.

Essentially a part of greater Seattle, Bryn Mawr-Skyway not only boasts a long name with hyphens, it also possesses a lot of charm and character. Near Lake Washington, the city isn't short on beauty. Nearly 15,645 call this small town of 3.3 square miles home, and while it tends to get lost in the middle of the doughnut, it has enough flavor to make folks stop and take note. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bryn Mawr-Skyway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr-Skyway 3 BedroomsBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with BalconyBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr-Skyway Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bryn Mawr-Skyway Dog Friendly ApartmentsBryn Mawr-Skyway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College