196 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
761 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
687 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,584
747 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
10 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
715 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
18124 North Rd.
18124 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Bothell Bedroom Suite for Rent - Property Id: 324633 Large bedroom Suite for mature woman single occupancy only. The Bedroom Suite includes separate entrance, small kitchenette with refrigerator, stove/oven, sink and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
737 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,021
827 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
671 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
203 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,267
580 sqft
Brisa's elegant homes are situated on a lake and come with many amenities such as wood-burning fireplaces, patios or decks, in unit washers and dryers, dishwashers, and covered parking. Located just off I-5.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Lake Ballinger
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
692 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
700 sqft
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
700 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
40 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
596 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
47 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Retreat at Bothell
18101 126th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
720 sqft
Conveniently located close to King County Metro and other public transportation options in Washington's Eastside. Spacious homes include open floor plans, expansive balconies and large closets.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
685 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
771 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Newberry Square
16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
715 sqft
Modern complex features key-fob entry and gym. Allows cats. Pay rent with credit cards or e-payments. Smoke-free units have walk-in closets. Proximity to I-5 and I-405 makes this a great selection for commuters.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
812 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
City Guide for Bothell West, WA

There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!

Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bothell West, WA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bothell West offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Bothell West, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

