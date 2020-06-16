3317 Property Court SE

Amenities

Move right in to this BRAND-NEW Port Orchard home! This beautiful home offers the perfect amount of space for turning over a new leaf and living your best life. Located in a safe community just around the corner from schools and shopping, with quick access to WA-16 and just 15 minutes from the ferry to West Seattle, making your daily commute a breeze. Come home, put your feet up in the open living room, and bask in the natural light coming in from the large windows. Head over to the kitchen and whip up your favorite snacks, or create your next culinary masterpiece to share with loved ones. The kitchen makes meal prep nice and easy, with plenty of cabinet and counter space, luxurious stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in area that walks out through glass sliding doors for quick outdoor access. Venture to the spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath and treat yourself to a relaxing soak in the garden tub, and wake up to a breathtaking view of Mt. Rainier on a clear day! Come see for yourself the AMAZING features offered in this fantastic home! Call today to schedule your tour. No Pets Allowed.