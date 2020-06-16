All apartments in Bethel
Bethel, WA
3317 Property Court SE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3317 Property Court SE

3317 Southeast Property Court · (855) 440-8532
Location

3317 Southeast Property Court, Bethel, WA 98367

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move right in to this BRAND-NEW Port Orchard home! This beautiful home offers the perfect amount of space for turning over a new leaf and living your best life. Located in a safe community just around the corner from schools and shopping, with quick access to WA-16 and just 15 minutes from the ferry to West Seattle, making your daily commute a breeze. Come home, put your feet up in the open living room, and bask in the natural light coming in from the large windows. Head over to the kitchen and whip up your favorite snacks, or create your next culinary masterpiece to share with loved ones. The kitchen makes meal prep nice and easy, with plenty of cabinet and counter space, luxurious stainless steel appliances, and an eat-in area that walks out through glass sliding doors for quick outdoor access. Venture to the spacious master bedroom with ensuite bath and treat yourself to a relaxing soak in the garden tub, and wake up to a breathtaking view of Mt. Rainier on a clear day! Come see for yourself the AMAZING features offered in this fantastic home! Call today to schedule your tour. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Property Court SE have any available units?
3317 Property Court SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3317 Property Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Property Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Property Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Property Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethel.
Does 3317 Property Court SE offer parking?
No, 3317 Property Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Property Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Property Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Property Court SE have a pool?
No, 3317 Property Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Property Court SE have accessible units?
No, 3317 Property Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Property Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Property Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Property Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Property Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
