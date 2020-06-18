All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:58 AM

935 OTIS STREET

935 Otis St · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
Location

935 Otis St, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 935 OTIS STREET · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
935 OTIS STREET Available 06/17/20 Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex - Conveniently located of WWU Bus-lines and just a short walk to the Sehome Village shopping complex, this home offers all of the conveniences of off-campus living at an exceptional value. With 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces, washer/dryer in unit, and a private deck this unit offers unparalleled convenience for families and student alike. An additional $100 per month covers the cost of Water, Sewer, Garbage and professional landscaping services.

*Credit Screening is not required for this rental unit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 OTIS STREET have any available units?
935 OTIS STREET has a unit available for $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 935 OTIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
935 OTIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 OTIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 935 OTIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 935 OTIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 935 OTIS STREET does offer parking.
Does 935 OTIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 OTIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 OTIS STREET have a pool?
No, 935 OTIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 935 OTIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 935 OTIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 935 OTIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 OTIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 OTIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 OTIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
