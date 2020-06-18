Amenities

935 OTIS STREET Available 06/17/20 Conveniently Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex - Conveniently located of WWU Bus-lines and just a short walk to the Sehome Village shopping complex, this home offers all of the conveniences of off-campus living at an exceptional value. With 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces, washer/dryer in unit, and a private deck this unit offers unparalleled convenience for families and student alike. An additional $100 per month covers the cost of Water, Sewer, Garbage and professional landscaping services.



*Credit Screening is not required for this rental unit



No Pets Allowed



