Bellingham, WA
914 31st Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

914 31st Place

914 31st Place · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA 98225
Happy Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 914 31st Place · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac. Quick access to Sehome High School, bus line, I-5 and more! Home features living room with fireplace, gas heat, and washer/dryer. Kitchen is equipped with all major appliances including dishwasher and disposal. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets.

*This property is currently offering a short term lease until July or August 2020*

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. There are no additional tenants allowed per unit at this location.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 31st Place have any available units?
914 31st Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 914 31st Place have?
Some of 914 31st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 31st Place currently offering any rent specials?
914 31st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 31st Place pet-friendly?
No, 914 31st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 914 31st Place offer parking?
No, 914 31st Place does not offer parking.
Does 914 31st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 31st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 31st Place have a pool?
No, 914 31st Place does not have a pool.
Does 914 31st Place have accessible units?
No, 914 31st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 914 31st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 31st Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 914 31st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 31st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
