Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

819 High St. #313

819 High Street · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 High Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 819 High St. #313 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
819 High St. #313 Available 07/01/20 819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay. This unit features on site laundry, electric heat, 1 assigned covered parking space, and a cozy patio to soak in the gorgeous views Bellingham has to offer. Sorry no smoking/pets/cosigners.

Basic water/sewer/garbage included.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE4811166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 High St. #313 have any available units?
819 High St. #313 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 819 High St. #313 currently offering any rent specials?
819 High St. #313 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 High St. #313 pet-friendly?
No, 819 High St. #313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 819 High St. #313 offer parking?
Yes, 819 High St. #313 does offer parking.
Does 819 High St. #313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 High St. #313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 High St. #313 have a pool?
No, 819 High St. #313 does not have a pool.
Does 819 High St. #313 have accessible units?
No, 819 High St. #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 High St. #313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 High St. #313 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 High St. #313 have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 High St. #313 does not have units with air conditioning.
