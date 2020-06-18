All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 811 32nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
811 32nd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

811 32nd

811 32nd Street · (360) 733-8682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Happy Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 811 32nd · Avail. Sep 1

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens. Has a VERY large back yard, sunken living room, gas fireplace, and storage space in the garage. Heat is forced air natural gas. Has all appliances, including washer, dryer and dishwasher. Close to bus line and Sehome Haggen grocery store.
NOT a party house. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and garbage. Landlord provides lawn care. Absolutely no pets and no smoking allowed.

Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view!
We require that all prospective tenants see the house before we accept applications so please make sure that your whole group is able to attend the showing! Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!

Check out our website at www.universitypropertiesbellingham.com to view our other properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 32nd have any available units?
811 32nd has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 32nd have?
Some of 811 32nd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
811 32nd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 32nd pet-friendly?
No, 811 32nd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 811 32nd offer parking?
Yes, 811 32nd does offer parking.
Does 811 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 32nd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 32nd have a pool?
No, 811 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 811 32nd have accessible units?
No, 811 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 811 32nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 32nd has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 32nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 32nd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 811 32nd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity