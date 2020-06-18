Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens. Has a VERY large back yard, sunken living room, gas fireplace, and storage space in the garage. Heat is forced air natural gas. Has all appliances, including washer, dryer and dishwasher. Close to bus line and Sehome Haggen grocery store.

NOT a party house. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and garbage. Landlord provides lawn care. Absolutely no pets and no smoking allowed.



Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view!

We require that all prospective tenants see the house before we accept applications so please make sure that your whole group is able to attend the showing! Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!



Check out our website at www.universitypropertiesbellingham.com to view our other properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633482)