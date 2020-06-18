All apartments in Bellingham
664 Telegraph Road A301
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

664 Telegraph Road A301

664 Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Location

664 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA 98226
Meridian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Please find our video link here: https://youtu.be/CSB7krjXBEw

***
If this home is for you, please apply online at www.omnileases.com so that we may follow up with you. Unfortunately, we will not be holding this unit for fall quarter.
***
Great unit on the top floor of the Telegraph Ridge Condos. Overlooking the serene nature area adjacent to the complex. 2 bed/2 bath unit with beautiful finishes. There's plenty of space with the open floor plan. Equipped with all appliances for comfortable living including dishwasher, washer/dryer, and an electric fireplace. Including a nice deck, perfect for summertime. Off street parking available. Call us for more details!

No pets, no smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

