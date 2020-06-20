All apartments in Bellingham
660 Telegraph Road #302

660 Telegraph Road · (360) 746-9613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA 98226
Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
******* Please view our video tour here: https://youtu.be/gVVEs-MReoE

If this is the home for you, please apply through the listing on our website, www.omnileases.com so that we may follow up with you, thanks!

Charming unit available on the top floor of the Telegraph Ridge Condos. 2 bed/2 bath unit with beautiful finishes. There's plenty of space with the open floor plan. Equipped with all utilities for comfortable living including dishwasher, washer/dryer, and an electric fireplace. Including a nice deck, perfect for summertime. Off street parking available. Call us for more details!

No pets, no students, no smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have any available units?
660 Telegraph Road #302 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have?
Some of 660 Telegraph Road #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Telegraph Road #302 currently offering any rent specials?
660 Telegraph Road #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Telegraph Road #302 pet-friendly?
No, 660 Telegraph Road #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 offer parking?
Yes, 660 Telegraph Road #302 does offer parking.
Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Telegraph Road #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have a pool?
No, 660 Telegraph Road #302 does not have a pool.
Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have accessible units?
No, 660 Telegraph Road #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Telegraph Road #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 Telegraph Road #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 Telegraph Road #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
