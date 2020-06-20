660 Telegraph Road #302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

******* Please view our video tour here: https://youtu.be/gVVEs-MReoE



If this is the home for you, please apply through the listing on our website, www.omnileases.com so that we may follow up with you, thanks!



Charming unit available on the top floor of the Telegraph Ridge Condos. 2 bed/2 bath unit with beautiful finishes. There's plenty of space with the open floor plan. Equipped with all utilities for comfortable living including dishwasher, washer/dryer, and an electric fireplace. Including a nice deck, perfect for summertime. Off street parking available. Call us for more details!



No pets, no students, no smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.