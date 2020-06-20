All apartments in Bellingham
Bellingham, WA
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive #312

500 Darby Drive · (360) 733-7944
Location

500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA 98226
Guide Meridian

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 Darby Drive #312 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
500 Darby Drive #312 Available 07/01/20 500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates. This unit features spectacular views, hard surface flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and plenty of natural light! Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Basic water/sewer/garbage included.

Basic water/sewer/garbage included.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

All units are non-smoking units.

All units are non-smoking units.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE5091511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Darby Drive #312 have any available units?
500 Darby Drive #312 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 500 Darby Drive #312 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Darby Drive #312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Darby Drive #312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Darby Drive #312 is pet friendly.
Does 500 Darby Drive #312 offer parking?
No, 500 Darby Drive #312 does not offer parking.
Does 500 Darby Drive #312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Darby Drive #312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Darby Drive #312 have a pool?
No, 500 Darby Drive #312 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Darby Drive #312 have accessible units?
No, 500 Darby Drive #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Darby Drive #312 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Darby Drive #312 has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Darby Drive #312 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Darby Drive #312 does not have units with air conditioning.
