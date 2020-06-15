All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4616 Bedford Ave.

4616 Bedford Avenue · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98226
Guide Meridian

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4616 Bedford Ave. · Avail. Jul 16

$1,925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home has over 1,700 square feet of gorgeous living space! Located in the Cordata neighborhood and close to everything Bellingham has to offer. Amenities include a master suite, hardwood floors, and a garage. A patio and washer/dryer complete the package! 1 Pet under 20 lbs possible with prior approval and additional fees. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

(RLNE2149466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Bedford Ave. have any available units?
4616 Bedford Ave. has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4616 Bedford Ave. have?
Some of 4616 Bedford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Bedford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Bedford Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Bedford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Bedford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Bedford Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Bedford Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4616 Bedford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Bedford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Bedford Ave. have a pool?
No, 4616 Bedford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Bedford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4616 Bedford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Bedford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Bedford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Bedford Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Bedford Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
