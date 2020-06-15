355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Includes a nice sundeck to enjoy outdoors as well. Your own private entrance and garage with additional parking in the drive way. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood with a private neighborhood park.



1 pet possible under 40 lbs with approval, fee, and deposit.



No smoking and no pets. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



