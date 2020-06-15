All apartments in Bellingham
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201

355 Tremont Avenue · (360) 746-9613
Location

355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98226
Guide Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Includes a nice sundeck to enjoy outdoors as well. Your own private entrance and garage with additional parking in the drive way. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood with a private neighborhood park.

1 pet possible under 40 lbs with approval, fee, and deposit.

No smoking and no pets. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

