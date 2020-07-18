All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 3352 Northwest Ave #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
3352 Northwest Ave #102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3352 Northwest Ave #102

3352 Northwest Avenue · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3352 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Birchwoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3352 Northwest Ave #102 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3352 Northwest Ave #102 Available 08/17/20 3352 Northwest Ave. #102 - Lower level 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo near shopping and Bellingham Technical College. This unit features a gas fireplace, slider to patio, electric heat, utility room with washer/dryer, 1 reserved parking spot, and kitchen with all major appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Basic water/sewer and garbage included.

No units are rented sight unseen. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

(RLNE2381543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have any available units?
3352 Northwest Ave #102 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have?
Some of 3352 Northwest Ave #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3352 Northwest Ave #102 currently offering any rent specials?
3352 Northwest Ave #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3352 Northwest Ave #102 pet-friendly?
No, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 offer parking?
Yes, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 offers parking.
Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have a pool?
No, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 does not have a pool.
Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have accessible units?
No, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3352 Northwest Ave #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3352 Northwest Ave #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3352 Northwest Ave #102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balconies
Bellingham Apartments with ParkingBellingham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WABurlington, WA
Birch Bay, WAFerndale, WAOak Harbor, WALake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Baker

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversitySkagit Valley College
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity