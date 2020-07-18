Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

3352 Northwest Ave #102 Available 08/17/20 3352 Northwest Ave. #102 - Lower level 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo near shopping and Bellingham Technical College. This unit features a gas fireplace, slider to patio, electric heat, utility room with washer/dryer, 1 reserved parking spot, and kitchen with all major appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Sorry, no smoking/pets.



Basic water/sewer and garbage included.



No units are rented sight unseen. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.



Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.



A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



All units are non-smoking units.



Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA



(RLNE2381543)